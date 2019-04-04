Detroit settles with family of girl killed in police raid

DETROIT (AP) — The city of Detroit has reached an $8.25 million settlement with the family of a 7-year-old girl accidentally killed by a police officer during a 2010 raid.

City attorney Lawrence Garcia announced the settlement with the family of Aiyana Stanley-Jones on Thursday, four days before a trial was to begin.

The girl was shot in the head while she slept on a couch. Joseph Weekley was the first officer through the door of her home during a chaotic search for a murder suspect. Weekley says he accidentally fired his gun during a struggle with Aiyana's grandmother.

The family's attorney, Geoffrey Fieger, said the settlement should allow the family, the city and Weekley to move on from the tragedy.

A judge dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Weekley in 2014.