Delaware prison building to be demolished after deadly riot

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials say they'll demolish a state prison building where inmates staged a deadly riot and hostage-taking last year.

Officials announced Monday that demolition of the C Building at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center is expected to begin this fall.

The building has been vacant since February of last year, when inmates rioted, taking three staffers hostage and killing correctional officer Steven Floyd.

Gov. John Carney says removing the building will help the mental and emotional health of officers who work at the prison.

Officials plan a news conference Tuesday to release a final report detailing progress in the Department of Correction's efforts to implement recommendations from an independent review team that investigated the riot and the events leading up to it.