Cuban foreign minister: warming with US is irreversible

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla talks during an interview with The Associated Press, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 in New York. The foreign minister says he believes improvements in relations with the United States are irreversible despite the Trump administration's hardening of the embargo on the island.

NEW YORK (AP) — Cuba's foreign minister says he believes improvements in relations with the United States are irreversible despite the Trump administration's hardening of the embargo on the island.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla told The Associated Press Tuesday that while the U.S. administration has cut off most communication with Cuba and is trying to pressure the communist government by restricting the flow of oil, progress made under former U.S. President Barack Obama has not been undone.

Rodríguez said there's a "historical trend that's irreversible." He said relations between the two countries would never return to the way they were before December 2014, when Obama and then-Cuban President Raul Castro declared that they would reestablish diplomatic relations.

Rodríguez also says Cuba is finding ways to buy oil despite attempts to stop it.