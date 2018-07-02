Cruise ship worker rescued 22 hours after going overboard

MIAMI (AP) — A cruise ship worker was rescued when another cruise ship spotted him some 22 hours after he went overboard.

"It was nothing short of miraculous," Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, told the Miami Herald .

According to the U.S. Coast Guard the 33-year-old crew member went overboard around 3:20 p.m. Saturday from the Norwegian Getaway, some 28 miles (45 kilometers) northwest of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. The agency suspended the search Saturday evening after hours of searching.

But a cabin steward from the Carnival Glory spotted the crew member in the water around 1:20 p.m. Sunday.

"Kudos to the Carnival Glory team for this amazing effort to rescue a fellow seafarer," Duffy said.

The Getaway returned to Miami from an eight-day cruise on Sunday. The Glory continued on to Cozumel in the midst of a seven-day cruise.

