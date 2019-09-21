Crews respond to package explosion at Phoenix post office

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police and Fire Department hazardous materials crews have responded to a post office where authorities say a package reportedly exploded Saturday, exposing three workers to an unknown chemical.

Fire Capt. Danny Gile says personnel are investigating the substance and that the three postal workers are being evaluated.

Gile says the workers were in stable condition with what he called "minor complaints."

No additional information was released.