Couple killed, father critically injured in motorcycle crash

WILLMAR, Minn. (AP) — A couple died and a relative was critically injured when a car collided with three motorcycles in central Minnesota, according the State Patrol.

James Young Jr., 42, and Michelle Young, 44, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Saturday on Highway 23 northeast of Willmar. They were driving two of the bikes.

James Young's father, 61-year-old James Young, was driving the third motorcycle. His daughter, 38-year-old Melissa Mayo, was a passenger on her father's motorcycle. The elder Young skidded to avoid hitting the car before crashing. He was in critical but stable condition at St. Cloud Hospital. Mayo suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both are from Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.

A 21-year-old woman from Bricelyn, Minnesota, was heading west on Highway 23 and turned into the path of the eastbound motorcycles as she attempted to make a left turn, according to the State Patrol.

The father and son "were just heading home from riding together like they loved to do," Mayo's sister, Steph Young, told the Star Tribune.

None of the motorcyclists were wearing a helmet, the patrol said.

An online fundraising page set up to cover funeral and other expenses says James Young Jr. and Michelle Young have five children ranging in age from 12 to 22.