Cops called on black man in socks, woman at her complex pool

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman believes she and her boyfriend were discriminated against for being black when a manager called the police because the boyfriend wore socks in the pool.

WREG-TV reports that resident Camry Porter recorded parts of the Memphis incident Wednesday when they took her godchildren to the pool.

Porter says manager Erica Walker, who is white, said the boyfriend needed to remove his socks or leave, pointing to a sign requiring proper swimming attire.

Porter says Walker also said hats were prohibited pool attire, but her video shows three white men wearing hats in the pool.

A video shows Walker saying hats are allowed if they aren't dunked in the water.

Trilogy Real Estate Group said the manager is no longer employed there because her actions violated company policies and beliefs.