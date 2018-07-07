Cooper promises full Hurricane Matthew recovery to Lumbees

















Photo: Willis Glassgow, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Image 1 of 5 North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper shares a laugh with Lumbee tribe member Jamie Oxendine during the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES) Powwow during the 50th annual Lumbee Homecoming on the campus of UNC-Pembroke on Saturday July 7, 2018 in Pembroke, N.C. Cooper promised people in southern North Carolina he will do all he can to make sure they recover from flooding from Hurricane Matthew. less North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper shares a laugh with Lumbee tribe member Jamie Oxendine during the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES) Powwow during the 50th annual Lumbee Homecoming on the ... more Photo: Willis Glassgow, AP Image 2 of 5 North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper congratulates Erica Lindsey Locklear after swearing her in as the 2018-2019 Miss Lumbee during the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES) Powwow on the last day of the 50th annual Lumbee Homecoming on the campus of UNC-Pembroke on Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Pembroke, N.C. Cooper promised people in southern North Carolina he will do all he can to make sure they recover from flooding from Hurricane Matthew. less North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper congratulates Erica Lindsey Locklear after swearing her in as the 2018-2019 Miss Lumbee during the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES) Powwow on the last day ... more Photo: Willis Glassgow, AP Image 3 of 5 North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks with Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Goodwin during the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES) Powwow on the last day of the 50th annual Lumbee Homecoming on the campus of UNC-Pembroke on Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Pembroke, N.C. Cooper promised people in southern North Carolina he will do all he can to make sure they recover from flooding from Hurricane Matthew. less North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks with Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Goodwin during the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES) Powwow on the last day of the 50th annual Lumbee Homecoming on ... more Photo: Willis Glassgow, AP Image 4 of 5 North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper walks during the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES) Powwow on the last day of the 50th annual Lumbee Homecoming on the campus of UNC-Pembroke on Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Pembroke, N.C. Cooper promised people in southern North Carolina he will do all he can to make sure they recover from flooding from Hurricane Matthew. less North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper walks during the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES) Powwow on the last day of the 50th annual Lumbee Homecoming on the campus of UNC-Pembroke on Saturday, ... more Photo: Willis Glassgow, AP Image 5 of 5 North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES) Powwow on the last day of the 50th annual Lumbee Homecoming on the campus of UNC-Pembroke on Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Pembroke, N.C. Cooper promised people in southern North Carolina he will do all he can to make sure they recover from flooding from Hurricane Matthew. less North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES) Powwow on the last day of the 50th annual Lumbee Homecoming on the campus of UNC-Pembroke on Saturday, ... more Photo: Willis Glassgow, AP Cooper promises full Hurricane Matthew recovery to Lumbees 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

PEMBROKE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is promising people in southern North Carolina he will do all he can to make sure they recover from flooding from Hurricane Matthew.

Cooper spoke Saturday at the last day of the 50th annual Lumbee Homecoming at UNC-Pembroke. The Native American tribe is headquartered in Robeson County.

Cooper says along with making sure to secure all the recovery money he can for Hurricane Matthew, he will also fight for better education, health care and more money in people's pockets.

Hurricane Matthew dumped more than 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain in October 2016, causing widespread flooding in the region.

Cooper also participated in the parade held by the American Indian Science and Engineering Society at the university.