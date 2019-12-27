Coast Guard: Tour helicopter carrying 7 missing in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — A tour helicopter with seven people aboard went missing in Hawaii on Thursday evening, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The owner of the helicopter contacted the Coast Guard about 45 minutes after the aircraft was due back from a tour of Kauai's Nā Pali Coast, a news release said. The helicopter has an electronic locator, but no signals had been received, according to the bulletin released late Thursday local time.

The helicopter was carrying a pilot and six passengers, two of whom were believed to be minors, the release said.

“The weather conditions are challenging," said Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Cox, Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu. "We have trained crews responding and on scene searching for any signs of the helicopter and those aboard.”

According to the release, clouds and rain at the scene rendered visibility at 4 miles (6.4 kilometers), with winds at 28 mph (45 kmph). Friday's forecast predicted winds at around 23 mph (37 kmph).

Watchstanders directed the launch of a helicopter and crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point and coordinated additional support from the U.S. Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 at Kaneohe Bay. A Coast Guard cutter and crew were also launched from homeport in Honolulu. Further searches with a search-and-rescue airplane and crew and fresh helicopter crew were scheduled for first light, if necessary.

According to the release, helicopter tours are common above the island of Kauai, much of which is a state park.