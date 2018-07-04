GUINDA, Calif. (AP) — Crews are making progress against a Northern California wildfire that threatens hundreds of buildings but say wind and dry vegetation could still fuel the blaze.
California officials said the fire in rural counties northwest of Sacramento was 25 percent contained as of Wednesday morning. That's up from 15 percent the previous day.
It has burned through 129 square miles (334 square kilometers) after igniting Saturday. Some areas have been under evacuation orders for days.
It's among the massive wildfires burning in the Western United States and putting some Fourth of July plans on hold.
Photo: Randall Benton, AP
Hot Shot crews from Mendocino use backfires to help contain the County Fire along Highway 129 near Lake Berryessa in Yolo County, California, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (Randall Benton/The Sacramento Bee via AP)
Photo: Randall Benton, AP
Fire burns the hillsides as the County Fire continues along Highway 129 near Lake Berryessa in Yolo County, California, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (Randall Benton/The Sacramento Bee via AP)
Photo: Randall Benton, AP
The Spring Creek Fire continues to burn in Costilla County on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in La Veta, Colo. More than 100 homes in the Colorado mountains were destroyed by a growing wildfire, while hundreds of others across the parched U.S. West remained under evacuations Tuesday and the closure of recreation areas derailed holiday plans. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP) less
Photo: Helen H. Richardson, AP
Ty Warren leaves a pen where his father's cattle are being kept at the Huerfano County Fairgrounds where displaced people have brought their pets for safe keeping as the Spring Fire continues to burn Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in La Veta, Colo. In Colorado, many communities have canceled firework displays, and a number of federal public lands and counties have some degree of fire restrictions in place, banning things like campfires or smoking outdoors. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP) less
Photo: Helen H. Richardson, AP
