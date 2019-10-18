California unemployment rate falls to record low of 4%

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials say California's unemployment rate fell to a new record low of 4% in September.

The state Employment Development Department said Friday that employers added 21,300 nonfarm payroll jobs. That extended California's record job expansion to 115 months.

The unemployment rate in August was 4.1%, matching the previous record low first set in 2018.

The state's current period of job expansion tied the 1960s' expansion when it reached 113 months.

California has gained 3,348,900 jobs since the expansion began in February 2010.