Photo: Noah Berger, AP
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, a motorist on Highway 101 watches flames from the Thomas fire leap above the roadway north of Ventura, Calif. The largest wildfire recorded in California is officially out nearly six months after it began. Los Padres National Forest officials declared the Thomas fire extinguished Friday, June 1, 2018, after no hotspots were detected within the perimeter for more than two months. The fire broke out Dec. 4, 2017, near Thomas Aquinas College northwest of Los Angeles and burned more than 440 square miles. less
Photo: Noah Berger, AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 photo, flames from the Thomas fire advance down a hillside near the Springs of Life Church in Casitas Springs, Calif. The largest wildfire recorded in California is officially out nearly six months after it began. Los Padres National Forest officials declared the Thomas fire extinguished Friday, June 1, 2018, after no hotspots were detected within the perimeter for more than two months. The fire broke out Dec. 4, 2017, near Thomas Aquinas College northwest of Los Angeles and burned more than 440 square miles. less
Photo: Noah Berger, AP
A structure burns at the Lilac Fire in the early morning hours of December 8, 2017 near Bonsall, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures.
Photo: David McNew, Getty Images
Two firefighters watch as a home burns in a wildfire in La Conchita, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. The wind-swept blazes have forced tens of thousands of evacuations and destroyed dozens of homes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) less
Photo: Jae C. Hong, STF
Songsri Kesonchampa tosses a bucket of water onto burning embers across the road from her home beside the US 101 freeway, southbound, in the beachside community of Faria Beach, northwest of Ventura, on December 7, 2017, as high winds across southern California have been a recipe for explosive fire growth. Local emergency officials warned of powerful winds on December 7 that will feed wildfires raging in Los Angeles, threatening multi-million dollar mansions with blazes that have already forced more than 200,000 people to flee. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWNFREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN, AFP/Getty Images
Paul and Erica Mattesich embrace before sifting through rubble at their Ventura, Calif., home on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. The family lost their house when the Thomas fire tore through their neighborhood on Colina Vista. less
Photo: Noah Berger, AP
Maurice Kaboud makes a phone call after a wildfire threatened his home in the Bel Air district of Los Angeles Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. When firefighters told Kaboud to evacuate, he decided to stay and protect his home. The 59-year-old stood in the backyard of his multimillion- dollar home as the Skirball fire raged nearby. "God willing, this will slow down so the firefighters can do their job," Kaboud said. less
Photo: Reed Saxon, AP
Dramatic NASA photos show the Southern California wildfires from space during the week of Dec. 3, 2017.

Photo: NASA
A wildfire threatens homes as it burns along the 101 Freeway Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Raked by ferocious Santa Ana winds, explosive wildfires northwest of Los Angeles and in the city's foothills burned a psychiatric hospital and scores of homes and other structures Tuesday and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.

Photo: Jae C. Hong/AP
Heavy smoke covers the seaside enclave of Mondos Beach beside the 101 highway as flames reach the coast during the Thomas wildfire near Ventura, California on December 6, 2017. California motorists commuted past a blazing inferno Wednesday as wind-whipped wildfires raged across the Los Angeles region, with flames triggering the closure of a major freeway and mandatory evacuations in an area dotted with mansions.

Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
A firefighter carries a water hose as a large painting saved from a wildfire is propped against an SUV in the Bel Air district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. A dangerous new wildfire erupted in the Bel Air area of Los Angeles early Wednesday as firefighters battled three other destructive blazes across Southern California.

Photo: Jae C. Hong/AP
Vehicles pass by a wall of flames as they drive on the 101 highway during the Thomas wildfire near Ventura, California on December 6, 2017. California motorists commuted past a blazing inferno Wednesday as wind-whipped wildfires raged across the Los Angeles region, with flames triggering the closure of a major freeway and mandatory evacuations in an area dotted with mansions.

Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
A view of the Skirball Fire from southbound 405. The fire is tearing through Bel-Air and forcing mandatory evacuations in the area.

Photo: Melissa Castro
A member of a fire team hand crew monitors embers to prevent fire from jumping to the west side of the 405 freeway, at the Skirball Fire near the Bel Aire area of Los Angeles, California, December 6, 2017.

Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
A fire truck is parked outside a mansion as smoke from a wildfire rises behind the property Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in the Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. A dangerous new wildfire erupted in the tony Bel Air area of Los Angeles early Wednesday as firefighters battled three other destructive blazes across Southern California.

Photo: Jae C. Hong/AP
The sun rises through thick smoke beyond an infinity pool at a home on Casiano Road that was not damaged in a wildfire in the Bel Air district of Los Angeles Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

Photo: Reed Saxon/AP
Carolyn Potter tries to save her house but trips as she gather dirt to put out the Thomas Fire along on Nye Road in Casita Springs in Ventura County Tuesday.

Photo: Wally Skalij/LA Times Via Getty Images
John Bain and Brandon Baker take cover from the embers as they try to help stop a fire from burning a stranger's home in Ventura, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Photo: Marcus Yam, TNS
Smoke from the Skirball Fire rises above the 405 freeway near the Bel Aire area of Los Angeles, California, December 6, 2017.

Smoke from the Skirball Fire rises above the 405 freeway near the Bel Aire area of Los Angeles, California, December 6, 2017.

Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Los Angeles County firefighters battle a wildfire in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Photo: Chris Carlson/AP
A Los Angeles County firefighter puts water a burning house in a wildfire in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Ferocious winds in Southern California have whipped up explosive wildfires, burning a psychiatric hospital and scores of other structures. Tens of thousands of people have been ordered evacuated.

Photo: Chris Carlson/AP
A wildfire consumes a home Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Raked by ferocious Santa Ana winds, explosive wildfires northwest of Los Angeles and in the city's foothills burned a psychiatric hospital and scores of homes Tuesday and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.

Photo: Jae C. Hong/AP
A wildfire burns along the 101 Freeway Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif.

Photo: Jae C. Hong/AP
A firefighter pulls a water hose as a wildfires continues to burn Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Santa Paula, Calif. Raked by ferocious Santa Ana winds, explosive wildfires northwest of Los Angeles and in the city's foothills burned a psychiatric hospital and scores of homes and other structures Tuesday and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.

Photo: Jae C. Hong/AP
A Los Angeles County firefighter prepares to battle a hot spot on the "Creek Fire" in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Photo: Chris Carlson/AP
Paul and Erica Mattesich embrace before sifting through rubble at their Ventura, Calif., home on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. The family lost their house when the Thomas fire tore through their neighborhood on Colina Vista.

Photo: Noah Berger/AP
Rubble and burned vehicles line properties scorched by the Thomas fire on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Ventura, Calif.

Photo: Noah Berger/AP
Dozens of homes are destroyed in a neighborhood in view of the Thomas fire from helicopter on December 5, 2017 in Ventura County, California.

Photo: Brian Van Der Brug/LA Times Via Getty Images
Chino Valley Firefighters are unable to save several multi-million dollar homes along Cobblestone Drive near Foothill Road and North Victoria Avenue Tuesday midday after a fast-moving, wind-fueled wildfire swept into Ventura.

Photo: Al Seib/LA Times Via Getty Images
Ventura County Firefighter Aaron Cohen catches his breath after fighting to save multi-million dollar homes along Cobblestone Drive near Foothill Road and North Victoria Avenue Tuesday.

Photo: Al Seib/LA Times Via Getty Images
A firefighter battles the Thomas Fire along Highway 33 in Casita Springs in Ventura County Tuesday.

Photo: Wally Skalij/LA Times Via Getty Images
The Thomas Fire crests a mountain near Lake Casitas on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California, United States. The fire has consumed over 50,000 acres according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire protection.

Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A resident holds a leaking hose on his burning property during the Creek Fire on December 5, 2017 in Sunland, California. Strong Santa Ana winds are rapidly pushing multiple wildfires across the region, expanding across tens of thousands of acres and destroying hundreds of homes and structures.

Photo: David McNew/Getty Images
A firefighter battles the Thomas Fire along Highway 33 in Casita Springs in Ventura County Tuesday.

Photo: Wally Skalij/LA Times Via Getty Images
A firefighter hoses down flareups at the two story Hawaiian Village Apartment complex that burnt to the ground during the Thomas wildfire in Ventura, California on December 5, 2017. Firefighters battled a wind-whipped brush fire in southern California that has left at least one person dead, destroyed more than 150 homes and businesses and forced tens of thousands to flee.

Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
A firefighter battles the Thomas Fire along Highway 33 in Casita Springs in Ventura County Tuesday.

Photo: Wally Skalij/LA Times Via Getty Images
A house engulfed in flames as the Creek Fire burns in Los Angeles, California on December 5, 2017. The raging fire fueled by strong Santa Ana winds has burned more than 11,000 acres and caused the evacuation of 115,000 residents.

Photo: Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto Via Getty Images
The Thomas Fire burns along a hillside near Santa Paula, California, on December 5, 2017. More than a thousand firefighters were struggling to contain a wind-whipped brush fire in southern California on December 5 that has left at least one person dead, sent thousands fleeing, and was choking the area with thick black smoke.

Photo: KYLE GRILLOT/AFP/Getty Images
The Creek Fire burns in Los Angeles, California on December 5, 2017. The raging fire fueled by strong Santa Ana winds has burned more than 11,000 acres and caused the evacuation of 115,000 residents.

Photo: Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto Via Getty Images
Firefighters gather in front of a residential area as a wildfire burns along the 101 Freeway Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif.

Photo: Jae C. Hong/AP
Michael and Vonea McQuillam stand beside their house that was burnt to the ground during the Thomas wildfire in Ventura, California on December 5, 2017. Firefighters battled a wind-whipped brush fire in southern California that has left at least one person dead, destroyed more than 150 homes and businesses and forced tens of thousands to flee.

Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
Firefighters try to knock down a burning house during the Thomas wildfire in Ventura, California on December 5, 2017. Firefighters battled a wind-whipped brush fire in southern California that has left at least one person dead, destroyed more than 150 homes and businesses and forced tens of thousands to flee.

Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
Residents evacuate a horse along Nye Road as the Thomas fire approaches in Casita Springs in on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California.

Photo: Wally Skalij/LA Times Via Getty Images
Flames encroach on structures in the hills above Sylmar fire from helicopter in Los Angeles County, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2017.

Photo: Brian Van Der Brug/LA Times Via Getty Images
A burnt out car and house is seen during the Thomas wildfire in Ventura, California on December 5, 2017. Firefighters battled a wind-whipped brush fire in southern California that has left at least one person dead, destroyed more than 150 homes and businesses and forced tens of thousands to flee.

Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
A house burns during the Thomas wildfire in Ventura, California on December 5, 2017. Firefighters battled a wind-whipped brush fire in southern California that has left at least one person dead, destroyed more than 150 homes and businesses and forced tens of thousands to flee.

Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
Horses are evacuated along Osborne street at the Creek fire Tuesday morning.

Photo: David Crane/AP
Firefighters try to prevent a portion of The Creek Fire from jumping the 210 freeway in Sylmar on December 5, 2017.

Photo: Genaro Molina/LA Times Via Getty Images
Jessica Farrell evacuates her mother's dog Hazel as the Creek Fire threatened homes at the end of Esko Avenue in Sylmar on December 5, 2017.

Photo: Genaro Molina/LA Times Via Getty Images
Remnants of a burned down a home as a brush fire continues to threaten other homes on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California.

Photo: Marcus Yam/LA Times Via Getty Images
In this photo provided by the Ventura County Fire Department, firefighters work to put out a blaze burning homes early Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Authorities said the blaze broke out Monday and grew wildly in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasn't burned in decades. (Ryan Cullom/Ventura County Fire Department via AP) less
Photo: Ryan Cullom, Associated Press
A firefighter hoses down smoldering debris in Ventura, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Ferocious Santa Ana winds raking Southern California whipped explosive wildfires Tuesday, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of homes.

Photo: Daniel Dreifuss/AP
Greg Smith stands amid the ruins of his home after the Thomas fire swept through Ventura, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Photo: Daniel Dreifuss/AP
A gust of wind blows off flames burning near a home as a wildfire burns in Ventura, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Ferocious winds in Southern California have whipped up explosive wildfires, burning a psychiatric hospital and scores of other structures.

Photo: Jae C. Hong/AP
A wildfire moving with the wind sends embers all over the place in residential neighborhoods north of on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California.

Photo: Marcus Yam/LA Times Via Getty Images
A man waters the front of a building and takes a picture of a flame getting closer to homes on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California.

Photo: Marcus Yam/LA Times Via Getty Images
Strangers band together to help put out a palm tree on fire and stop it from burning homes as brush fire move to threaten structures on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California.

Photo: Marcus Yam/LA Times Via Getty Images
A mansion burns as a brush fire continues to threaten homes on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California.

Photo: Marcus Yam/LA Times Via Getty Images
Flames rise near a home as a wildfire burns in Ventura, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Ferocious winds in Southern California have whipped up explosive wildfires, burning a psychiatric hospital and scores of other structures.

Photo: Jae C. Hong/AP
A house is consumed by a wildfire Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Authorities said the blaze broke out Monday and grew wildly in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasn't burned in decades.

Photo: Jae C. Hong/AP
A man rides his motorcycle past a home consumed by a wildfire Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif.

Photo: Jae C. Hong/AP
A burned-out car is seen amid the ruins of a home after the Thomas fire swept through Ventura, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Photo: Daniel Dreifuss/AP
Firefighters put out a flames burning a home Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Authorities said the blaze broke out Monday and grew wildly in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasn't burned in decades.

Photo: Jae C. Hong/AP
Remnants of a burned down a home as a brush fire continues to threaten other homes on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California.

Photo: Marcus Yam/LA Times Via Getty Images
A home is destroyed by brush fire as Santa Ana winds help propel the flames to move quickly through the landscape on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California.

Photo: Marcus Yam/LA Times Via Getty Images
Flames consume vehicles as a wildfire rages in Ventura, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Photo: Noah Berger/AP
The sun breaks through dense smoke over fire-damaged structures in Ventura, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Ferocious Santa Ana winds raking Southern California whipped explosive wildfires Tuesday, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of homes.

Photo: Daniel Dreifuss/AP
A firefighter stands under windswept palm trees as he hoses down smoldering debris in Ventura, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Ferocious Santa Ana winds raking Southern California whipped explosive wildfires Tuesday, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of homes.

Photo: Daniel Dreifuss/AP
Smoke rises behind a leveled apartment complex as a wildfire burns in Ventura, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Photo: Noah Berger/AP
Teracota Warrior replicas, garden decorations, sit on the side of the fence that isn't burning, on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California.

Photo: Marcus Yam/LA Times Via Getty Images
A home burns on a hillside overlooking on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California.

Photo: Marcus Yam/LA Times Via Getty Images
A brushfire moving with the wind sends embers all over the place in residential neighborhoods north of on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California.

Photo: Marcus Yam/LA Times Via Getty Images
Firefighters work to put out flames after it has engulfed a home on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California.

Photo: Marcus Yam/LA Times Via Getty Images
Hawaiian Gardens apartment complex on fire as brush fires move quickly with Santa Ana winds on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California.

Photo: Marcus Yam/LA Times Via Getty Images
Hawaiian Gardens apartment complex on fire as brush fires move quickly with Santa Ana winds on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California.

Photo: Marcus Yam/LA Times Via Getty Images
A man prepares to evacuate his home as a wildfire burns along a hillside near homes in Santa Paula, California, on December 5, 2017.

Photo: RINGO CHIU/AFP/Getty Images
In this photo provided by the Ventura County Fire Department, a firefighter works to put out a blaze early Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Santa Paula, Calif. Authorities said the file broke out Monday and grew wildly in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasn't burned in decades. (Ryan Cullom/Ventura County Fire Department via AP) less
Photo: Ryan Cullom, Associated Press
Evacuation under way on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California.

Photo: Marcus Yam/LA Times Via Getty Images
Fire authorities gather at the command center near Hansen Dam in San Fernando Valley to work on a plan to fight the wildfire burning though the area in Los Angeles on Tuesday Dec. 5, 2017.

Photo: Richard Vogel/AP
Flames from a wildfire loom up over a neighborhood in Santa Paula, Calf., Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. Ventura County fire officials say the blaze broke out Monday east of Santa Paula, a city of 30,000 people about 60 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Powerful winds are pushing the blaze west toward the city along Highway 150, which is shut down. (Megan Diskin/The Ventura County Star via AP) less
Photo: Megan Diskin, Associated Press
The Thomas wildfire blaze broke out Monday, December 4th and grew wildly to more than 48 square miles in Ventura County.

Photo: Twitter / @VCFD_PIO
The Thomas wildfire blaze broke out Monday, December 4th and grew wildly to more than 48 square miles in Ventura County.

Photo: Twitter / @VCFD_PIO
The Thomas wildfire blaze broke out Monday, December 4th and grew wildly to more than 48 square miles in Ventura County.

Photo: Twitter / @VCFD_PIO
An apartment complex burns as a wildfire rages in Ventura, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

Photo: Noah Berger/AP
Remnants of a burned down a home as a brush fire continues to threaten other homes on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California.

Photo: Marcus Yam/LA Times Via Getty Images
A firefighter battles a wildfire as it burns along a hillside near homes in Santa Paula, California, on December 5, 2017.

Photo: RINGO CHIU/AFP/Getty Images
Firefighters battle a wildfire as it burns along a hillside near homes in Santa Paula, California, on December 5, 2017.

Photo: RINGO CHIU/AFP/Getty Images
A wildfire burns along a hillside near homes in Santa Paula, California, on December 5, 2017.

Photo: RINGO CHIU/AFP/Getty Images
Brandon Baker, center and Prescott McKenzie, right, take cover from the flying embers during a brush fire on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California.

Photo: Marcus Yam/LA Times Via Getty Images
Smoke blows out of the burning palm trees as brush fire threaten homes on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California.

Photo: Marcus Yam/LA Times Via Getty Images

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Officials declared the largest wildfire in recorded California history officially extinguished Friday, nearly six months after it ignited and later burned hillsides that washed away in deadly mudslides northwest of Los Angeles.

Los Padres National Forest officials made the designation after detecting no hotspots within the perimeter of the Thomas fire for more than two months.

The flames broke out on Dec. 4, 2017, near Thomas Aquinas College and burned more than 440 square miles (1,140 square kilometers) in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Two people were killed, including a state firefighter. The flames destroyed more than 1,000 buildings before they were fully contained on Jan. 12.

A massive downpour on fire-denuded mountains Jan. 9 unleashed massive debris flows that ravaged hundreds of homes in the community of Montecito, killing 21 people and leaving two missing.

The blaze erupted as powerful Santa Ana winds swept the region, causing power outages. The gusts swept the fire out of a semirural area and into neighborhoods.

A spate of lawsuits by victims claim losses from the blaze and the resulting flooding were due to negligence by Southern California Edison.

In response, the utility has said the cause of the fire remains under investigation and the claims don't stem from official findings.

More than half the burned territory was in Los Padres National Forest, where officials said crews were repairing roads, trails and fences damaged by the blaze and fire suppression actions.

Officials are developing a strategic approach for repairing trails damaged by the fire and rainstorms.