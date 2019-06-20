California official says she offered fuel economy compromise

WASHINGTON (AP) — California's top air pollution regulator says the state has proposed compromises to end a deadlock with the Trump administration on fuel economy and auto emissions standards but the administration wasn't willing to negotiate.

California Air Resources Board Chairwoman Mary Nichols told a U.S. House committee Thursday that her agency had met with the administration more than a dozen times and has been open to adjustments.

The administration has proposed freezing the Obama-era requirements at 2020 levels. California has the ability to set its own standards, but the administration plans to challenge that.

Environmental Protection Agency Assistant Administrator Bill Wehrum says the agency followed Trump's directions to negotiate but at the same time get the new standards done. The administration ended talks in February.