California killer accused of beheading, torturing cellmate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — One convicted killer has been accused of beheading another in what authorities call a sadistic torture slaying at a California state prison.

The Kings County district attorney charged 31-year-old Jaime Osuna with murder in last month's death of his Corcoran State Prison cellmate.

A prosecutor said Friday that Osuna removed several body parts from 44-year-old Luis Romero.

Osuna pleaded not guilty Thursday. His defense attorney didn't immediately respond to telephone and email requests for comment.

The charges say Osuna repeatedly cut Romero to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for a sadistic purpose. He's also charged with torture, mayhem and weapons possession.

The charges include special circumstances that could bring the death penalty, including that the slaying exhibited "exceptional depravity."

Both men were serving life sentences.