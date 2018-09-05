California dam repairs surge past $1 billion

Oroville Dam Spillway: The story of a catastrophe in photos Left: 2014, the spillway never kicked into use when the lake level was low due to little rain. Right: 2017, after several weeks of heavy rain, the spillway was used heavily and eroded. less Oroville Dam Spillway: The story of a catastrophe in photos Left: 2014, the spillway never kicked into use when the lake level was low due to little rain. Right: 2017, after several weeks of heavy rain, the ... more Photo: Kelly M. Grow / DWR, Brian Baer / DWR

Feb. 7, 2017: A gaping hole appears in the Oroville Dam spillway A hole was torn in the spillway of the Oroville Dam while releasing approximately 60,000 cubic-feet-second of water in advance of more rain on February 7, 2017 in Oroville, California. less Feb. 7, 2017: A gaping hole appears in the Oroville Dam spillway A hole was torn in the spillway of the Oroville Dam while releasing approximately 60,000 cubic-feet-second of water in advance of more rain on ... more Photo: Max Whittaker/Prime, Special To The Chronicle

Feb. 7, 2017: State engineers assess options to repair the spillway The California Department of Water Resources has suspended flows from the Oroville Dam spillway after a concrete section eroded on the middle section of the spillway. There is no anticipated threat to the dam or the public. DWR engineers are assessing the options to repair the spillway and control the reservoir water level. The Butte County facility is the tallest dam in the United States at 770 feet and is a key part of the State Water Project. Photo taken February 7, 2017. less Feb. 7, 2017: State engineers assess options to repair the spillway The California Department of Water Resources has suspended flows from the Oroville Dam spillway after a concrete section eroded on the middle ... more Photo: Kelly M. Grow, California Department Of Water Resources

Feb. 9, 2017: Water officials carefully continues releases down the Oroville Dam spillway The California Department of Water Resources and host of collaborating agencies continue to monitor the Lake Oroville spillway flows late Thursday afternoon as 35,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) of water was released over the damaged spillway. More erosion is expected, but the releases will help operators absorb the inflow of the storm waters expected Thursday evening and Friday. DWR first noticed erosion on the spillway Tuesday morning and shut off flows to investigate. There is no imminent or expected threat to public safety or the integrity of Oroville Dam in Butte County. Photo taken 3:10 p.m. PST February 9, 2017. less Feb. 9, 2017: Water officials carefully continues releases down the Oroville Dam spillway The California Department of Water Resources and host of collaborating agencies continue to monitor the Lake Oroville ... more Photo: Kelly M. Grow/California Department Of Water Resources

Feb. 11, 2017: Water is released over the damaged main spillway to relieve pressure on the eroding emergency spillway In this Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, water flows down Oroville Dam's main spillway, near Oroville, Calif. Officials have ordered residents near the Oroville Dam in Northern California to evacuate the area Sunday, Feb. 12, saying a "hazardous situation is developing" after an emergency spillway severely eroded. less Feb. 11, 2017: Water is released over the damaged main spillway to relieve pressure on the eroding emergency spillway In this Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, water flows down Oroville Dam's main spillway, near ... more Photo: Rich Pedroncelli, Associated Press

Feb. 12, 2017: Emergency spillway is covered in debris Water and debris rush down the side of the hill as thousands of gallons of water rush over the auxiliary spillway at Oroville Dam in Oroville, Calif., on Sunday, February 12, 2017. The California Department of Water Resources is now working to remove debris from the river so water flow down the Feather River doesn't impede the hydroelectric generation at the dam. less Feb. 12, 2017: Emergency spillway is covered in debris Water and debris rush down the side of the hill as thousands of gallons of water rush over the auxiliary spillway at Oroville Dam in Oroville, Calif., on ... more Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez, The Chronicle

Feb. 12, 2017: Debris is removed from the Feather River An excavator moves dirt and rocks to level off an area along the banks of the Feather River to create a road for other heave equipment that will be used to clear debris from the river as thousands of gallons of water rush over the auxiliary spillway at Oroville Dam in Oroville, Calif., on Sunday, February 12, 2017. The California Department of Water Resources is now working to remove debris from the river so water flow down the Feather River doesn't impede the hydroelectric generation at the dam. less Feb. 12, 2017: Debris is removed from the Feather River An excavator moves dirt and rocks to level off an area along the banks of the Feather River to create a road for other heave equipment that will be used to ... more Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez, The Chronicle

Feb. 13, 2017: C rews inspect and evaluate the erosion below the emergency spillway California Department of Water Resources crews inspect and evaluate the erosion just below the Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway after lake levels receded on Monday morning. The outflow from the primary Oroville Spillway remains at 100,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to decrease the lake level by 50 feet to handle the next round of storms this week. Photo taken February 13, 2017. less Feb. 13, 2017: C rews inspect and evaluate the erosion below the emergency spillway California Department of Water Resources crews inspect and evaluate the erosion just below the Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway ... more Photo: Kelly M. Grow/California Department Of Water Resources

Feb. 13, 2017: Repairs underway and rocks are gathered to stabilize the emergency spillway Crews begin to pile tons of rock at a staging area above the Oroville Dam on Monday Feb. 13, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The rock will be used to stabilize the earth below the emergency spillway. less Feb. 13, 2017: Repairs underway and rocks are gathered to stabilize the emergency spillway Crews begin to pile tons of rock at a staging area above the Oroville Dam on Monday Feb. 13, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. ... more Photo: Michael Macor, The Chronicle

Feb. 13, 2017: Water releases continue to counter rising lake level The Oroville Dam spillway releases 100,000 cubic feet of water per second down the main spillway in Oroville, California on February 13, 2017. Almost 200,000 people were under evacuation orders in northern California Monday after a threat of catastrophic failure at the United States' tallest dam. Officials said the threat had subsided for the moment as water levels at the Oroville Dam, 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of Sacramento, have eased. But people were still being told to stay out of the area. less Feb. 13, 2017: Water releases continue to counter rising lake level The Oroville Dam spillway releases 100,000 cubic feet of water per second down the main spillway in Oroville, California on February 13, 2017. ... more Photo: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 13, 2017: Water releases continue to counter rising lake level The main spillway of the Oroville Dam on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 in Oroville, Calif. Nearly 200,000 people downriver from Lake Oroville were ordered to evacuate Sunday night, after an emergency spillway next to the reservoir's dam appeared in danger of collapse. less Feb. 13, 2017: Water releases continue to counter rising lake level The main spillway of the Oroville Dam on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 in Oroville, Calif. Nearly 200,000 people downriver from Lake Oroville were ... more Photo: Santiago Mejia, The Chronicle

Feb. 13, 2017: Officials watch the situation closely Officials walk past the Oroville Dam after investigating it for damage on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 in Oroville, Calif. Nearly 200,000 people downriver from Lake Oroville were ordered to evacuate Sunday night, after an emergency spillway next to the reservoir's dam appeared in danger of collapse. less Feb. 13, 2017: Officials watch the situation closely Officials walk past the Oroville Dam after investigating it for damage on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 in Oroville, Calif. Nearly 200,000 people downriver from ... more Photo: Santiago Mejia, The Chronicle

Feb. 13, 2017: Flooding occurs on the Feather River downstream from Oroville Dam A home is seen marooned as the surrounding property is submerged in flood water in Oroville, California on February 13, 2017. Almost 200,000 people were under evacuation orders in northern California Monday after a threat of catastrophic failure at the United States' tallest dam. Officials said the threat had subsided for the moment as water levels at the Oroville Dam, 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of San Francisco, have eased. But people were still being told to stay out of the area. less Feb. 13, 2017: Flooding occurs on the Feather River downstream from Oroville Dam A home is seen marooned as the surrounding property is submerged in flood water in Oroville, California on February 13, 2017. ... more Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 14, 2017: Helicopters continue to stabilize the emergency spillway Helicopters continue to stabilize the emergency spillway next to the main Oroville Dam spillway as water is released on Tuesday Feb. 14, 2017, in Oroville, Ca. less Feb. 14, 2017: Helicopters continue to stabilize the emergency spillway Helicopters continue to stabilize the emergency spillway next to the main Oroville Dam spillway as water is released on Tuesday Feb. 14, ... more Photo: Michael Macor, The Chronicle

Feb. 14, 2017: Water continues to be released down the damaged spillway Water flows out of the damaged spillway at Oroville Dam in Oroville, Calif., on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. Feb. 14, 2017: Water continues to be released down the damaged spillway Water flows out of the damaged spillway at Oroville Dam in Oroville, Calif., on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. Photo: Scott Strazzante, The Chronicle

Feb. 14, 2017: Work crews repair a damaged area of Oroville Dam Crews work on repairing damaged area near Oroville Dam in Oroville, Calif., on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. Feb. 14, 2017: Work crews repair a damaged area of Oroville Dam Crews work on repairing damaged area near Oroville Dam in Oroville, Calif., on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. Photo: Scott Strazzante, The Chronicle

Feb. 27, 2017: Water flows stopped revealing gaping hole in the spillway Oroville Dam's crippled spillway is inspected via helicopter after it was shut off Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. California water authorities stopped the flow of water down the dam's spillway allowing workers to start clearing out massive debris that's blocking a hydroelectric plant from working. less Feb. 27, 2017: Water flows stopped revealing gaping hole in the spillway Oroville Dam's crippled spillway is inspected via helicopter after it was shut off Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. California ... more Photo: Paul Kitagaki Jr., Associated Press

Feb. 27, 2017: Officials inspect the damaged spillway Oroville Dam's crippled spillway is inspected via helicopter after it was shut off Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Feb. 27, 2017: Officials inspect the damaged spillway Oroville Dam's crippled spillway is inspected via helicopter after it was shut off Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Photo: Paul Kitagaki Jr., Associated Press

Feb. 27, 2017: Aerial photo reveals the damage to the spillway An aerial view of the damaged Oroville Dam spillway after the California Department of Water Resources gradually reduced the outflow from the spillway from 50,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to zero on February 27, 2017. The reduction allows work to begin to remove debris at the spillways base and reduce water surface elevation in the diversion pool at the Butte County site. Photo taken February 27, 2017. less Feb. 27, 2017: Aerial photo reveals the damage to the spillway An aerial view of the damaged Oroville Dam spillway after the California Department of Water Resources gradually reduced the outflow from the ... more Photo: Dale Kolke/California Department Of Water Resources

Feb. 27, 2017: Aerial photo reveals the damage to the spillway An aerial view of the damaged Oroville Dam spillway as the California Department of Water Resources gradually reduced the outflow from the spillway from 50,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to zero on February 27, 2017. The reduction allows work to begin to remove debris at the spillways base and reduce water surface elevation in the diversion pool. Photo taken February 27, 2017. less Feb. 27, 2017: Aerial photo reveals the damage to the spillway An aerial view of the damaged Oroville Dam spillway as the California Department of Water Resources gradually reduced the outflow from the spillway ... more Photo: Dale Kolke/California Department Of Water Resources

Feb. 28, 2017: A crew surveys the bottom of the damaged Oroville Dam spillway Geologists from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and California Department of Water Resources survey the bottom of the damaged Oroville Dam spillway and the huge energy dissipator blocks at the base of the spillway. The outflow from the spillway has been zero since Monday afternoon, which has given workers the opportunity to start the debris removal from the diversion pool. Photo taken February 28, 2017. less Feb. 28, 2017: A crew surveys the bottom of the damaged Oroville Dam spillway Geologists from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and California Department of Water Resources survey the bottom of the damaged ... more Photo: Brian Baer/California Department Of Water Resources

Feb. 28, 2017: Aerial photo reveals the damage to the spillway Damage to the spillway at the Oroville Dam is depicted in a photo released by the California Department of Water Resources on Feb. 28, 2017. Feb. 28, 2017: Aerial photo reveals the damage to the spillway Damage to the spillway at the Oroville Dam is depicted in a photo released by the California Department of Water Resources on Feb. 28, 2017.

Feb. 28, 2017: Aerial photos reveal the damage to the spillway Damage to the spillway at the Oroville Dam is depicted in a photo released by the California Department of Water Resources on Feb. 28, 2017. Feb. 28, 2017: Aerial photos reveal the damage to the spillway Damage to the spillway at the Oroville Dam is depicted in a photo released by the California Department of Water Resources on Feb. 28, 2017.

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017, file photo, work continues to repair the damaged main spillway of the Oroville Dam in Oroville, Calif. Officials say the cost of dealing with last year's near-disaster at the nation's tallest dam in California have climbed to more than $1 billion. The state Department of Water Resources said Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, construction costs and related expenses are driving the increase at Oroville Dam. less FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017, file photo, work continues to repair the damaged main spillway of the Oroville Dam in Oroville, Calif. Officials say the cost of dealing with last year's near-disaster at the ... more Photo: Rich Pedroncelli, AP

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, work continues on the Oroville Dam spillway in Oroville, Calif. Officials say the cost of dealing with last year's near-disaster at the nation's tallest dam in California have climbed to more than $1 billion. The state Department of Water Resources said Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, construction costs and related expenses are driving the increase at Oroville Dam. less FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, work continues on the Oroville Dam spillway in Oroville, Calif. Officials say the cost of dealing with last year's near-disaster at the nation's tallest dam in ... more Photo: Rich Pedroncelli, AP















































SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The cost of dealing with repairs and other issues stemming from last year's near-disaster at the nation's tallest dam in California has climbed to more than $1 billion, officials said Wednesday.

Construction costs and related expenses are the primary drivers behind the increase at Oroville Dam, about 160 miles (258 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco, the state Department of Water Resources said.

In January, the department estimated the costs would total $870 million.

More workers were recently hired to get the repairs done by the expected onset of wet weather beginning on Nov. 1, department spokeswoman Erin Mellon said. Unforeseen excavation costs also added to the increase.

Both spillways at the 770-foot (230-meter) earthen dam collapsed in February 2017, forcing nearly 200,000 people downstream to evacuate.

Officials feared the dam was on the verge of a catastrophic failure that would send uncontrolled and massive waves of water south into populated areas.

The lake's waters receded before that occurred and residents were allowed to return home within days.

The department said it has so far received $87 million from the federal government to help with the response. Another $45 million is expected.

The department plans to ask the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay for 75 percent of the repair costs after the project is finished. The rest would be borne by State Water Project customers