CNN rejects 2 campaign ads from Trump, accepts 1

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on Medicare at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in The Villages, Fla. Photo: John Raoux, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN says it has rejected two advertisements submitted by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign because they weren't factual, but will run a third ad that was submitted on Thursday.

Trump's campaign likened CNN to a public relations firm for Democrats after rejection of its first advertisement, which discussed allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden that the network said had been proven false by several news organizations.

The ad also flashed pictures of three CNN journalists it described as "media lapdogs" for Democrats.

The commercial that was accepted by CNN and its corporate cousins at Turner Sports was titled "Changing Things." No additional details about the ad were immediately available.