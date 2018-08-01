Boy, 2, killed in dog attack in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old boy critically injured in a dog attack at a Philadelphia home has died of his injuries. Responding officers killed two animals and wounded a third.

A police spokeswoman says multiple 911 calls came in shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday reporting the toddler being attacked by two pit bulls in a northeast Philadelphia home.

Officers arrived and shot three dogs, killing two. Police say there were a total of five or six dogs in the rear of the building.

Police say the boy was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in extremely critical condition and succumbed to his injuries just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. His name has not been immediately released.

___

This story has been corrected to note throughout that the victim was male rather than female.