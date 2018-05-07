https://www.westport-news.com/news/us/article/Black-bear-in-tree-causes-alarm-people-asked-to-12893559.php
Bear captured safely from playground, released into wild
Updated 2:57 pm, Monday, May 7, 2018
Photo: AP
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A 115-pound black bear found sleeping in a tree in a New Hampshire child care center's playground has been captured and returned to the wild.
Police responded to a bear call around 7:30 a.m. Monday and asked people to avoid the area around Saint Marie's Child Care Center in Manchester.
Fish and Game conservation officers subdued the bear with a tranquilizer and brought it out of the city a little over three hours later. A state biologist assisted in the capture and relocation of the bear, which is estimated to be 1 to 2 years old.
In July 2016, a fast-moving black bear evaded authorities in Manchester after they chased it through the city.
View Comments