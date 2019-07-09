Baltimore city worker rescued from collapsed manhole

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore fire officials rescued a city transportation employee who became trapped 20 feet (6 meters) below ground in a manhole during an apparent collapse.

News outlets report Baltimore City Fire's Confined Space Rescue Team responded to an intersection near Inner Harbor Monday afternoon to rescue the employee from a storm drain below the street.

Baltimore Fire spokesman Blair Adams says vibrations from a light rail passing over the street at the time caused the collapse.

Fire officials said the worker was alert and conscious when rescued and taken to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.