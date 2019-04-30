Baby sea lion rescued from busy California highway

In this photo provided by the California Highway Patrol, a baby seal lion sits in the back of a patrol car after being rescued along Highway 101 in South San Francisco, Calif., Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The baby sea lion wandered onto the busy highway, stopping vehicles and alarming motorists before officials whisked it away. (California Highway Patrol via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A baby sea lion wandered onto a busy highway in South San Francisco Tuesday, stopping vehicles and alarming motorists before officials whisked it away.

SFGATE reports California Highway Patrol received the call around 8:30 a.m. Motorists had tried to shoo the sea lion to safer ground, with one man getting out of his car to herd the sea lion with a handkerchief.

Highway patrol succeeded in getting the animal into a patrol car, where video taken by KGO-TV shows the sea lion bobbing its head in the backseat.

The sea lion may have come from a nearby creek.

It was taken to the Peninsula Humane Society and will be transported to the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, California.

The sea lion will then move to a rehabilitation pool to recover.