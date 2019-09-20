Auto union strike is latest worry in Flint, GM's birthplace

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The city of Flint, Michigan, has been on an economic roller-coaster ride for more than a century as the birthplace of General Motors.

Now, "Vehicle City" is steeling once again for economic impact as a workers' strike against the automaker closes in on a week.

Workers have surrounded the massive GM complex for days, marching and toting signs and U.S. flags at plant entrances.

The city and some of the workers have been here before.

James Schneider also participated in the 54-day strike at a Flint plant in 1998 that forced a companywide shutdown.

Workers are seeking job security and a bigger share of GM's profits.

They're resolute but also worried for Flint.

Joe Duplanty Jr. says when plants leave, the city suffers.