Authorities search for kids after vehicle swept down creek

PAYSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are searching for three children missing after a vehicle was swept away while attempting to cross a runoff-swollen creek in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that emergency personnel and law enforcement helicopters on Friday rescued six other people who also were in the vehicle swept away in Tonto Creek.

The office said one adult and four children were rescued from an island and the other adult was on the creek’s bank when rescued.

Tonto Creek is about 55 miles (88 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix.

Sheriff’s Deputy Phil Smith told azfamily.com that the Sheriff’s Office closed the creek crossing and others in the area several hours before the vehicle tried to cross.

Smith said the creek only flows during storm runoff.