Aryan Brotherhood gang leader dies in Colorado prison

FLORENCE, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say Barry Byron Mills, the murderous leader of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang, died this month in federal lockup, where he spent much of his life.

The Mercury News in San Jose, California, reported Sunday that Mills was found dead July 8 in his single-person cell at the prison in Florence, Colorado. He was 70.

Mills was serving multiple life sentences.

A native of the San Francisco Bay Area, Mills joined the Aryan Brotherhood at San Quentin prison in the 1970s. He became leader, aggressively recruiting and spreading the gang nationwide.

Using couriers, he distributed orders from coast to coast, leading to a race war between prison gangs and a notorious protection deal with Italian mobster John Gotti.

Authorities say Mills' death does not appear suspicious. The results of an autopsy could take weeks.