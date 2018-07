This undated prison inmate photo shows Aryan Brotherhood gang leader Barry "The Baron" Mills. Mills, the murderous leader of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang died July 8, 2018, in federal lockup in Florence, ... more

American Front – founded in San Francisco, active in Washington state and Oregon -- Described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a racist skinhead organization, the American Front once tried to convene an “Aryan Woodstock” in Napa Valley in the early 1990s. More than a dozen members were arrested in Florida after one attempted to start a race war by shooting up a home.

American Nazi Party – headquartered in Virginia, active in California – Founder George Rockwell was shot dead by another Nazi in 1967, eight years after founding the party. American Nazi’s have found inspiration in him since. less

Blood and Honour America Division – a national organization present in Washington state – This racist skinhead organization is one of two larger European-style skinhead groups active in the United States.

Counter-Currents Publishing – San Francisco and Seattle –This white nationalist publishing house’s work could be described as magical thinking for racists. They dream of a “golden age” free of racial strife, thanks to segregation. less

Crew 38 – a national organization present in Washington state, California and Idaho – This is thought to be a support club for the Hammerskin Nation collection of racist skinhead organizations.

Golden State Skinheads – Northern California -- This racist skinhead group has drawn intense interest from police in California since June 2016, when its members marched on the state capitol. It has been closely associated with the Traditionalist Worker’s Party, a Nazi organization. (Above, a KCRA television reporter Mike Luery runs during a counter-protest against the Traditionalist Worker Party and the Golden State Skinheads.) less

Identity Evropa – Oakdale, Calif. -- Described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as white nationalist, the group was founded in March 2016 and appears to be connected to national Nazi organizations. The group's founder is pictured above in blue.

Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan – founded in North Carolina and active in San Francisco – This attempted to revive the KKK was kicked off in 2012. The group organized a 2016 Los Angeles-area “white lives matter” demonstration, which saw one of its leaders attacked only to be saved by a college professor opposed to their racist work.

National Socialist Movement – founded in Michigan, active in Oregon – “National” is the key word in this organization’s name. This neo-Nazi group has been described as the nation’s largest such organization. less

Northwest Front – Bremerton, Wash. – These neo-Nazis hope to form an “Aryan homeland” in the Pacific Northwest. Its founder celebrated Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who killed nine African-American worshipers in an attack on a South Carolina church. less

Northwest Hammerskins – Washington state, Oregon and Idaho – This a racist skinhead organization represents the Hammerskin Nation in the Northwest. The organization in late 2015 appeared poised to host a racist rock show in Seattle, but was a no-show after hundreds of counter-protesters assembled. less

Vanguard America – a national organization with presence in California and Bremerton, Wash. -- Described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as white nationalist organization, the organization grew out of several others with similarly overwrought militaristic names. James Alex Fields, Jr., was pictured holding a Vanguard America shield shortly before police say he drove into a crowd of anti-racist protesters. less

Vinlanders Social Club – a national organization with a presence in California – This racist skinhead organization is an offshoot of an existing skinhead outfit.

Photo: Jae C. Hong