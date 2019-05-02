Arizona woman who filmed altercation at mosque pleads guilty

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona woman pleaded guilty to causing damage at a Tempe mosque during an altercation she filmed and posted to social media, according to court records.

Tahnee Gonzales, 33, of Glendale pleaded guilty April 25 to aggravated criminal damage, The Arizona Republic reported Wednesday.

The terms of her plea agreement include writing an apology to the Islamic Community Center and performing 225 hours of community service work with an Islamic humanitarian organization, Helping Hand for Relief and Development.

Gonzales, who is scheduled to be sentenced June 4, is not allowed to return to the mosque without permission from the Maricopa County Victims and Probation Department.

Gonzales was charged in connection with a March 2018 trip to the mosque about 11 miles (18 kilometers) east of Phoenix.

A Facebook video shows Gonzales and Elizabeth Dauenhauer making derogatory comments about Muslims during a shouting match with a Muslim man.

The video shows the women pulling down fliers offering social services and financial help to mosque members.

The women also encouraged Gonzales' three children to remove pamphlets. Prior to the plea agreement, Gonzales was charged with child endangerment.

The women deleted their Facebook accounts after the video began to spread through social media, but the footage remained available on other accounts.

Dauenhauer, 51, pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal damage and was sentenced in November to 18 months of supervised probation and 200 hours of community service.

