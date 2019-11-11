Another Democrat considers run against McConnell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky state Rep. Charles Booker says he's forming an exploratory committee to determine whether he'll run against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The Louisville Democrat said in a statement Monday that he'll begin traveling across the state to talk with people about issues and listen to their concerns as he mulls a decision. He says the action is the start of a populist movement supporting ideas including the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, giving workers a living wage and taxing millionaires.

McConnell is seeking a seventh term in 2020. The longtime Republican lawmaker has aligned himself closely with President Donald Trump.

Three other Democrats have filed to run including Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath . Other Democrats considering a run include sports radio talk show host Matt Jones and state Rep. Rocky Adkins .