Last slave ship: Alabama files federal claim of ownership

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has filed a federal claim to ownership of the wreckage of the last ship known to bring enslaved people from Africa to the U.S.

The so-called admiralty claim presented by Alabama in federal court asks a judge to declare the state the true owner of the Clotilda, which was discovered earlier this year in state waters. The claim, filed Friday, also seeks to ensure the Alabama Historical Commission has the exclusive right to the site.

The commission says the action is an attempt to prevent salvagers from disturbing the ship or taking artifacts from it.

In 1860, the Clotilda smuggled more than 100 enslaved people to the U.S. It was then burned to avoid detection. The captives were freed after the Civil War and settled in the area.