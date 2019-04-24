Agents find 3-year-old migrant boy alone near Texas border

MCALLEN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say U.S. Border Patrol agents found a 3-year-old boy alone in a field, and that he was likely left by smugglers at the southern border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the boy's name and phone numbers were written on his shoes when agents found him Tuesday morning. The agency says it is trying to reach the boy's family.

The Border Patrol apprehended nearly 9,000 unaccompanied minors just in March, as border crossings surged compared to recent levels.

The agency said Wednesday that it could not provide a breakdown by age. Most minors are usually teenagers from Central America who travel north on their own, but some are young children who arrived with an adult relative or a human smuggler.