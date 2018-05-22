Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Click through the slideshow to see the top songs from the week of May 15 from the 90's through today, according to a list released by the website Mashable. 
Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
1991:

Hi-Five - "I Like The Way"

Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images
1992:

Kris Kross - "Jump"

Photo: Tom Levy, The Chronicle
1994: 

All-4-One - "I Swear"

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
1995:

Montell Jordan - "This Is How We Do It"

Photo: Fred Hayes/WireImage
1996:

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony - "Tha Crossroads"

Photo: Courtesy Travis Shinn
1997:

The Notorious B.I.G. - "Hypnotize"

Photo: Al Pereira, Getty Images
1998:

Next - "Too Close"

Photo: Anthony Barboza/Getty Images
1999:

Ricky Martin - "Livin' la Vida Loca"

Photo: Venturelli/WireImage
2000: 

Santana ft. The Product G&B - "Maria Maria"

Photo: REED SAXON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
2001:

Janet Jackson - "All For You"

Photo: Getty Images
2002:

Ashanti - "Foolish"

Photo: Getty Images
2003:

Sean Paul - "Get Busy"

Photo: VALERIE MACON, AFP / Getty Images
2004: 

Usher ft. Lil Jon and Ludacris - "Yeah"

Photo: Dave Rossman, For The Houston Chronicle
2005: 

Gwen Stefani - "Hollaback Girl"

Photo: Rich Fury, Associated Press
2006:

Rihanna - "SOS"

Photo: Kevin Mazur, Getty Images For Fenty Corp
2007: 

Maroon 5 - "Makes Me Wonder"

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images
2008:

Leona Lewis - "Bleeding Love"

Photo: Bruno Bebert, Associated Press
2009: 

The Black Eyed Peas - "Boom Boom Pow"

Photo: Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
2010:

Usher ft. will.i.am - "OMG"

Photo: Michael Buckner, Getty Images For Activision
2011:

Adele - "Rolling in the Deep"

Photo: Matt Sayles, INVL
2012:

Gotye ft. Kimbra - "Somebody That I Used To Know"

Photo: Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images
2013:

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton - "Can't Hold Us"

Photo: Cindy Ord, Getty Images
2014: 

John Legend - "All of Me"

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2015:

Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth - "See You Again"

Photo: Nicholas Hunt, Getty Images
2016:

Drake - "One Dance"

Photo: Arthur Mola, AP

MERCERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — In a May 21 story about a grieving father taking his late son's girlfriend to the prom, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the university where the son was a student. He attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, not Indiana State University.

A corrected version of the story is below:

After his son died in crash, dad takes girlfriend to prom

A Pennsylvania man has stepped in after his son died a month before senior prom

MERCERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — It was supposed to be Carter Brown putting on the corsage and doing funny poses in photos with his date for senior prom.

His father instead took his place, one month after the Pennsylvania teen died in a car crash.

Robert Brown took Kaylee Suders to the James Buchanan High School event Saturday, because he said he knew his son would've still wanted Suders to go to the prom.

A Pennsylvania high school student took an unorthodox approach to prom and brought a cardboard cutout of actor Danny DeVito to the dance. (May 15)

Carter Brown was heading home from Indiana University of Pennsylvania on April 15 to surprise Suders when his car crossed into the opposite lane and was struck head on. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suders said she didn't want to attend prom after Carter's death, but changed her mind when his father asked to accompany her.

"I didn't have to think about it," she told the Centre Daily Times. "I definitely said 'yes."

The pair celebrated the event with a dinner beforehand at the same T.G.I. Friday's where Suders and Carter went on their first date.

Brown's wife, Kelly, said the whole experience speaks to how much Suders is still part of the family