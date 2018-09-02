Ad firm WPP picks new CEO

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the global marketing and ad firm WPP has chosen Mark Read as its new chief executive.

Read is currently the head of Wunderman, a WPP subsidiary involved in direct marketing, consulting and e-commerce. The Wall Street Journal cited a person familiar with the matter in reporting that Read would succeed WPP founder Martin Sorrell.

Sorrell left WPP in April after the company investigated allegations of personal misconduct.

Richard Oldworth, a spokesman for WPP, declined to comment and said the company would not so until there is agreement about the new CEO.