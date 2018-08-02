Abortion-rights activists brace for new wave of restrictions

NEW YORK (AP) — Abortion-rights advocates are stepping up efforts to make it easier for women to get abortions amid a new wave of state-level restrictions expected to occur under a reconfigured U.S. Supreme Court.

The efforts include boosting financial aid for women needing to travel long distances to get an abortion, and raising awareness about the option of do-it-yourself abortions.

The sense of urgency stems from the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy and the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. Kennedy sometimes provided the decisive vote in support of abortion rights, and advocates are fearful Kavanaugh would give the court an anti-abortion majority.

Advocates anticipate new limits on abortion access in red states that are emboldened by the prospect of a more solidly conservative court.