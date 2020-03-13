AP Week in Pictures, North America

Workers from a Servpro disaster recovery team wearing protective suits and respirators enter the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., to begin cleaning and disinfecting the facility, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, near Seattle. The nursing home is at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in Washington state. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. less Workers from a Servpro disaster recovery team wearing protective suits and respirators enter the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., to begin cleaning and disinfecting the facility, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, ... more Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP Photo: Ted S. Warren, AP Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close AP Week in Pictures, North America 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

MARCH 7–13, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

This week's selection includes the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, which was the center of a coronavirus outbreak; the Grand Princess cruise ship maintaining a holding pattern off the coast of San Francisco; President Donald Trump speaking to the nation about the coronavirus outbreak from the Oval Office; and the beauty of the rising full moon as it crosses behind the Statue of Liberty.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Carolyn Kaster in Washington, D.C.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: https://apimagesblog.com