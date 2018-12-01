AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

A migrant woman helps carry a handmade U.S. flag up the riverbank at the Mexico-U.S. border after getting past Mexican police at the Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, as a group of migrants tries to reach the U.S. The mayor of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city and says that he has asked the United Nations for aid to deal with the approximately 5,000 Central American migrants who have arrived in the city. less A migrant woman helps carry a handmade U.S. flag up the riverbank at the Mexico-U.S. border after getting past Mexican police at the Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, as a ... more Photo: Ramon Espinosa, AP Photo: Ramon Espinosa, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes parked cars covered by the season's first snowfall in Moscow; a contestant checking her makeup in a mirror as she prepares to perform in the Mr. & Miss Albinism East Africa contest in Kenya; and a migrant woman carrying a handmade American flag at the Mexico-U.S. border.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Nov. 24-30, 2018.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Courtney Dittmar in New York.