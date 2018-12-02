$7M raised for visitor center at Ohio national park

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Officials say more than 550 individuals, foundations and corporations and a not-for-profit group have raised $7 million for Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) Valley National Park's new visitor center.

The Boston Mill Visitor Center is set to open in the fall of 2019 in Boston Township, roughly 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Akron. The center will provide information about programs and activities at the national park to help visitors plan their park experience.

Deb Yandala, CEO of the not-for-profit Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park, says the level of support that achieved the funding goal for the center is a "testimony to the quality of our community."

The park encompasses 33,000 acres along the Cuyahoga River between Cleveland and Akron and generally receives around 2 million visitors a year.