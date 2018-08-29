Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes Southern California

LA VERNE, Calif. (AP) — An earthquake has rattled Southern California, but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck about 7:33 p.m. Tuesday. It was centered about three miles north of the city of La Verne in the San Gabriel Valley, about 25 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

It was followed a by a magnitude 3.4 temblor a minute later.

The main quake was widely felt, either as a sharp jolt near the epicenter or a rolling motion further away.

It shook buildings for several seconds in downtown Los Angeles.

The jolt also was felt 40 miles away in Sylmar to the northwest and 30 miles south in Huntington Beach.