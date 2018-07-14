3 killed in single-engine plane crash in Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Officials say three people were killed in a single-engine plane crash north of Spokane.

Moody Aviation officials said on Facebook that an instructor and two students died in an accident Friday morning involving one of their training aircraft.

The Spokesman-Review reports the plane crashed in a field seven miles (11 kilometers) west of Deer Park.

Federal Aviation Administration Northwest Mountain region spokesman Allen Kenitzer says the Cessna 172 crashed under unknown circumstances.

Kenitzer says the aircraft sustained substantial damage and that both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Moody Aviation says it's cooperating with the investigation.

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com