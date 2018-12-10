3 arrested in protests over Alabama police shooting

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Three people have been arrested in the continuing protests over the fatal police shooting of a black man inside Alabama's largest shopping mall on Thanksgiving night.

News outlets report two men were arrested Sunday on disorderly conduct charges after a protest that briefly shut down an interstate highway.

And a woman was arrested Thursday after someone was seen throwing Christmas ornaments into traffic in Hoover, where the shooting occurred.

The woman allegedly told authorities she was doing it as part of the protests seeking justice for Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr., who was killed by a police officer who mistook him for the gunman in a shooting that wounded two people.

It's unclear whether any of the three who were arrested have attorneys.