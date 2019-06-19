3 North Carolina sheriffs to speak out against detainer bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina sheriffs who've refused to hold people who would otherwise be released from jail if federal agents say they might be in the country unlawfully are still opposed to updated legislation aiming to address the issue.

Sheriffs from Mecklenburg, Wake and Buncombe counties plan to speak at a Legislative Building news conference on Wednesday before a Senate committee debates and votes on the bill.

These recently elected sheriffs announced they wouldn't comply with Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers for people charged with state crimes, saying it's not in the best interest of community safety and may be unconstitutional .

House legislation forcing sheriffs to fulfill those requests was changed in the Senate, to require orders from judges or magistrates. These sheriffs remain opposed to other aspects of the bill.