2 seriously injured, 10 firefighters hurt in Queens blaze

NEW YORK (AP) — The Fire Department of New York says two people have been seriously injured following an overnight fire in Queens.

Ten firefighters also suffered minor injuries in the blaze, which started around 2 a.m. Monday in the Flushing neighborhood.

WABC says it appeared squatters were in the otherwise-vacant house.

Firefighters were hampered by piles of debris that were several feet high inside the house.

The fire spread to a neighboring home, and it had to be evacuated.

___

