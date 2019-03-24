2 missing after truck enters flooded South Dakota river

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — Authorities in South Dakota are searching for two men missing after a garbage truck went into a flooded river.

Searchers returned Sunday to the James River about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Mitchell, South Dakota.

KELO-TV reports the men have been missing since Thursday. Sanborn County Sheriff Tom Fridley says authorities believe the truck went off state Highway 37 into the river.

Authorities have not released the men's names. State and local agencies are involved in the search.

Recent flooding in the Midwest is blamed in three confirmed deaths. In addition, two men in Nebraska have been missing for more than a week.

In central Minnesota, crews rescued dozens of people stranded inside a restaurant in Waite Park after flash flooding Saturday night on the Sauk River.