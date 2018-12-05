2 Iranian men face new charges over Atlanta cyberattack

ATLANTA (AP) — Two Iranian men face new federal charges in a ransomware attack that caused havoc for the city of Atlanta earlier this year.

Federal prosecutors in Atlanta said the indictment returned Tuesday charges Faramarz Shahi Savandi and Mohammad Mehdi Shah Mansouri with violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. The two were already indicted last month in New Jersey in connection with a broad cybercrime and extortion scheme that included the Atlanta cyberattack.

The Department of Justice has said the two men remained fugitives and were believed to be in Iran. No attorney was listed for them in online court records.

U.S. Attorney Byung "BJay" Pak said in an emailed statement that the Atlanta indictment seeks to ensure that "those responsible for the attacks face justice here as well."