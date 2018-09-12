Memorials to be held for 2008 LA train crash that killed 25

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Memorials will be held in Los Angeles to mark the 10th anniversary of the head-on collision of a commuter train and a freight train that killed 25 people and injured more than 100.

The observances were planned for Wednesday at downtown Union Station and in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley where a Metrolink passenger train and a Union Pacific freight train crashed on Sept. 12, 2008.

The Metrolink train went through a red signal. Investigators believe the engineer, who was killed, was sending text messages at the time.

The Union Station event will include a ringing of the bell that was aboard the Metrolink train and an exhibit of safety improvements since then that include technology known as positive train control and energy-absorbing rail cars.