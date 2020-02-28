10 Things to Know for Today

A man wearing a face mask walks past statues of bulls in Beijing, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Asian stock markets fell further Friday on spreading virus fears, deepening an global rout after Wall Street endured its biggest one-day drop in nine years.

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. GLOBAL STOCKS TUMBLE ON VIRUS FEARS Outbreaks in Italy, South Korea and Iran fuel fears the coronavirus is turning into a worldwide threat that might derail trade and industry.

2. VIRUS EPIDEMIC HITS SCHOOLS, CONCERTS, PARKS Japan's schools prepare to close for almost a month and entertainers, topped by K-pop superstars BTS, cancel events as a virus epidemic extends its spread through Asia, Europe and into Africa.

3. VIRUS FEARS TOUCH OFF RUN ON FACE MASKS Sales are surging, despite the advice from medical experts that healthy people don’t need them, prompting Amazon to try to make sure sellers don't gouge panicked buyers.

4. WHERE SANDERS CAN’T AFFORD A BIG LOSS As Virginians head to the polls on Super Tuesday, the self-described democratic socialist is facing an electorate that has long favored moderates over populists.

5. TURKEY RAISES DEATH TOLL IN SYRIAN AIRSTRIKE Ankara says 33 of its troops perished in northwestern Syria, a serious escalation in the conflict between Turkish and Russia-backed Syrian forces, prompting NATO to hold emergency talks.

6. HOW AFGHANS SEE PEACE DEAL The war-torn nation views the expected signing of a U.S.-Taliban accord with a heavy dose of well-earned skepticism.

7. ‘IF I DON’T GET A REPLY IT WORRIES ME’ Parents of thousands of African students thought to be stranded in China's locked-down city of Wuhan are concerned that they are running out of food and money.

8. ‘ALWAYS PUT HIS FAMILY'S NEEDS BEFORE HIS OWN’ The five men who were killed by a co-worker at a Milwaukee brewery include an electrician, a Navy veteran, a father of two small children, a fisherman and a family-loving grandfather.

9. DANGER LURKS FOR ‘INTO THE WILD’ ADVENTURERS Families of some of those who died trying reach the dilapidated bus chronicled in the book and movie are proposing a footbridge to make it easier to complete the perilous journey, but locals fear it may not be enough.

10. USOPC WATCHING VIRAL OUTBREAK CLOSELY U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee managers have been gathering information from individual sports, trying to figure out what events are being affected by the coronavirus.