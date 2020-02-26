10 Things to Know for Today

Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and former Vice President Joe Biden, right, participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate at the Gaillard Center, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C., co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute.

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BERNIE SANDERS TAKES HITS AS FRONT-RUNNER Democrats unleash a roaring assault against the Vermont senator, but moderates did little to draw separation among themselves, a dynamic that has so far only benefited Sanders.

2. SOUTH KOREAN VIRUS CASES JUMP AGAIN The majority of the nearly 300 new cases, including a 23-year-old American soldier who was based in Camp Carroll, are in the hard-hit Daegu area.

3. WHAT EXPERTS EXPECT WITH VIRUS OUTBREAK Scientists can't tell yet just how deadly the new respiratory virus that's spreading the globe really is, but they do expect a steep learning curve for countries not already hit.

4. WHO IS MORE CULPABLE IN OPIOID EPIDEMIC The maker of OxyContin is often seen as the key villain in the deadly opioid crisis, but makers of generic drugs shipped far more of the powerful prescription painkillers.

5. DEATH TOLL RISES FROM NEW DELHI RIOTS At least 20 people were killed in three days of clashes in the Indian capital, apparently sparked by Trump's state visit, a number that is expected to rise.

6. GLOBAL SHARES CONTINUE SLIDE World markets fall on growing fears that a new virus' spread may be unstoppable, hurting global growth considerably.

7. WHERE MEXICO’S DRUG WAR HAS SPREAD Gangland killings have shifted to the conservative industrial heartland state of Guanajuato, where booming foreign investment continues even as the area becomes Mexico’s most violent.

8. MUBARAK TO BE LAID TO REST Egypt is holding a full-honors military funeral for the country's former autocratic president, who was ousted from power in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising that swept much of the region.

9. ‘I FELT LIKE WE HAVE CONQUERED GOLIATH’ Soprano Luz del Alba Rubio says she was in shock after seeing opera legend Placido Domingo’s apology for sexual harassment and felt emboldened to speak up about her experiences with him.

10. THE GAMES WILL GO ON A day after a former IOC executive asserted that the Tokyo Olympics could be imperiled by a viral outbreak, a Japanese government spokesman says planning will continue for the Summer Games.