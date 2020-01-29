10 Things to Know for Today

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., center, joined by fellow House Democratic impeachment managers, from left, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., Schiff, Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, and Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. less House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., center, joined by fellow House Democratic impeachment managers, from left, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, ... more Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, AP Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, AP Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close 10 Things to Know for Today 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHETHER TO CALL WITNESSES ROILS TRUMP'S TRIAL The impeachment trial is shifting to questions from senators, a pivotal juncture as Republicans lack the votes for now to block witnesses — potentially scuttling plans for a quick acquittal.

2. CASES OF NEW VIRUS TOP TOTAL FOR SARS China, with 5,974 cases of new virus, has more infections than it did during the SARS outbreak, but the death toll is still lower.

3. WHAT MIGHT NOT HAVE SAVED KOBE BRYANT HELICOPTER The aircraft carrying the retired NBA superstar didn’t have a recommended warning system to alert the pilot he was too close to land, but it’s not clear it would have averted the crash, authorities say.

4. ISRAELI CABINET POSTPONES VOTE ON WEST BANK ANNEXATION The declaration by an Israeli minister comes despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pledge to act quickly after the U.S. released a peace plan rejected by the Palestinians.

5. TRUMP TO SIGN BIG TRADE DEAL Trade experts say the impact of the new agreement with Canada and Mexico will be modest, but it dials down tensions that have contributed to slowing economic growth globally.

6. ‘A BUILDING OF LOVE’ A South Carolina minister plans to convert a building once owned by the Ku Klux Klan into a shrine of reconciliation.

7. ALLIES FEAR CHANGES TO AFRICAN POLICY As extremist violence increases across Africa, the U.S. is considering reducing its military presence on the continent.

8. WEINSTEIN FACING MORE ACCUSERS Two one-time aspiring actresses, Tarale Wulff and Dawn Dunning, are next up as witnesses at the sexual assault trial of the disgraced Hollywood mogul.

9. NO FISH STORY Britain and the European Union are parting ways this week and one of the first issues to address is what will happen to the fishing grounds they shared.

10. ’THE WORLD'S BIGGEST STAGE’ Eclectic acts and controversy during the Super Bowl halftime show have drawn nearly as much attention as the NFL championship game itself.