10 Things to Know for Today

People arrive to a private harbor to move boats away for protection ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Dorian in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. People arrive to a private harbor to move boats away for protection ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Dorian in Boqueron, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Photo: Ramon Espinosa, AP Photo: Ramon Espinosa, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close 10 Things to Know for Today 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DORIAN THREATENS PUERTO RICO

Forecasters say the tropical storm made a last-minute shift in its path and could reach near-hurricane strength in its approach to the reeling U.S. territory.

2. NEW PRIME MINISTER ROILING BRITISH POLITICS

Boris Johnson is suspending Parliament, squeezing time for opposition lawmakers to hamper efforts to quash a no-deal Brexit.

3. OXYCONTIN MAKER, FEDS IN SETTLEMENT TALKS

State attorneys general and lawyers representing local governments say they are negotiating with Purdue Pharma, facing billions of dollars in potential liability for its role in the nation's opioid crisis.

4. WHO IS IMPACTED BY AMAZON WILDFIRES

Lingering smoke causes concern among Brazilians who say that respiratory problems — particularly among children and the elderly — have increased as fires in the region rage.

5. 'MAYBE GOD WILL HELP US'

Whimpering and badly malnourished, Afghan children are among the most vulnerable in a country that remains one of the poorest in the world.

6. TRUMP'S LONGTIME BANK HAS HIS TAX RECORDS

Deutsche Bank says in court papers it has tax returns responsive to a congressional subpoena sent this year.

7. MEXICAN BAR ATTACK KILLS NEARLY 2 DOZEN

Attackers possibly using gasoline bombs set fire to a bar in Mexico's Gulf coast city of Coatzacoalcos, killing 23 people and injuring 13.

8. BACKLASH GROWS AS COAL ASH SPILL WORKERS FALL SICK

The Tennessee Valley Authority is coming under scrutiny over its handling of a massive coal ash spill a decade ago.

9. WHAT IS GETTING A LIMITED RELEASE IN THEATERS

Netflix will give "The Irishman" an exclusive cinematic release for about a month, providing theaters Martin Scorsese's big-budget crime epic before it lands on the streaming service.

10. NBA STAR HELPS BLACK COLLEGES

African-American golfers are hoping a gift from Stephen Curry to fund Howard University golf teams will spark a resurgence in the sport at historically black colleges and universities.