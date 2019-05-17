10 Things to Know for Today

President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at John F. Kennedy Airport Thursday, May 16, 2019, in New York. Trump is in New York for a fundraiser. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at John F. Kennedy Airport Thursday, May 16, 2019, in New York. Trump is in New York for a fundraiser. Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close 10 Things to Know for Today 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHO IS PLAYING DOWN THREAT OF WAR WITH IRAN

President Donald Trump says he hopes the U.S. is not on a path to war with Iran amid fears his two most hawkish advisers could be angling for such a conflict.

2. IRAN'S REGIONAL PROXIES ENSURE IT WILL NEVER FIGHT ALONE

From Lebanon and Syria to Iraq, Yemen, and the Gaza Strip, Tehran has significantly expanded its footprint over the past decade, finding and developing powerful allies across the Middle East.

3. FLYNN DESCRIBED EFFORTS TO INTERFERE WITH HIS COOPERATION

Michael Flynn told the special counsel's office people connected to the Trump administration and Congress sought to influence his cooperation with the Russia investigation.

4. TAIWAN APPORVES SAME-SEX MARRIAGE

Taiwan's legislature voted to legalize same-sex marriage, a first in Asia and a boost for LGBT rights activists.

5. TRUMP UNVEILS NEW IMMIGRATION PLAN

Unveiling a new immigration plan, Trump says he wanted to provide a sharp contrast with Democrats aiming to upend decades of family-based immigration policy.

6. WHICH STATE HOUSE IS EXPECTED TO PASS ABORTION BAN

Missouri's Republican-led House is expected to pass a sweeping bill to ban abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy.

7. PIONEERS WHO BROKE COLOR BARRIER TO RACIALLY INTEGRATE MARINE CORPS

The first African Americans admitted to the Marine Corps after President Roosevelt's executive order banning discrimination, endured indignities — but they also paved the way for others who came after.

8. GOP BRACES FOR FIGHT AS ROY MOORE WEIGHS SENATE RE-RUN

Roy Moore of Alabama says he's considering a fresh run for Senate next year, prompting national Republicans to signal they'll try blocking him.

9. COURTS WEIGH TRUMP'S PLAN TO TAP PENTAGON FOR BORDER WALL

A federal judge in Oakland, California, will consider arguments in two cases seeking to block the White House from spending Defense and Treasury Department money for wall construction.

10. "THE BIG BANG THEORY" ENDS ITS 12-SEASON RUN

"The Big Bang Theory" closed out its run as television's top-rated comedy with an emotional final episode.