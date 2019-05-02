10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HOUSE PANEL TO FACE EMPTY CHAIR INSTEAD OF BARR

The attorney general is skipping a House Judiciary Committee hearing, evading another round of scathing questions by Democratic lawmakers.

2. 'RILEY HOWELL IS A HERO'

Howell died in his classroom at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, charging and tackling a gunman who would kill him and another student.

3. ASSANGE FACING EXTRADITION REQUEST

The WikiLeaks founder confirms that he will fight extradition to the United States, where he is accused of conspiring to hack a government computer.

4. VENEZUELAN UPRISING ATTEMPT SPUTTERS

Venezuelans fill the nation's streets but security forces show no sign of answering Juan Guaidó's cry for a military uprising as the political crisis threatens to deepen.

5. UNDER TRUMP CHANGE, CUBA BUSINESS PARTNERS CAN NOW BE SUED

People who lost properties after the Cuban revolution hope that they will be able to sue European and U.S. companies doing business on their former properties.

6. CASE OF OLYMPIC STAR CASTER SEMENYA PRESENTS DILEMMA

The sports world must now wrestle with how to minimize or eliminate discrimination while simultaneously ensuring that competitions are as fair as possible.

7. UNPRECEDENTED IRAQI RAINS A MIXED BAG

The wettest winter in a generation brings relief to a country facing severe water challenges, but the deluge also highlights the country's infrastructure problems.

8. AS CAR-SHARING PICKS UP IN US, SO DO LEGISLATIVE BATTLES

Rental car companies, airport authorities and others say the upstart apps should face the same taxes and fees that come with rental cars, AP finds.

9. RARE LEONARDO DRAWING, PORTRAIT UNCOVERED

A royal art adviser says a drawing of a bearded, pensive-looking man owned by Queen Elizabeth II is a 500-year-old portrait of Leonardo da Vinci.

10. WHO WON BIG AT BBMAs

Drake gives his mom an early Mother's Day gift with a heartfelt speech at the Billboard Music Awards, where the rap star also broke Taylor Swift's record for most wins.