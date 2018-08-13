10 Things to Know for Today









Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. SMALL TURNOUT FOR WHITE NATIONALIST RALLY

Only a few dozen turned out for a march near the White House, while thousands of counterprotesters vastly outnumbered them.

2. WHO IS DRAWING FIRE FROM TRUMP ALLIES

Former presidential adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman has angered the administration and national security experts by admitting she secretly recorded her firing by chief of staff John Kelly in the high-security Situation Room.

3. RIVAL KOREAS SET FOR THIRD SUMMIT SINCE APRIL

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet in Pyongyang sometime in September.

4. AP INTERVIEW: MALAYSIA'S MAHATHIR WANTS TO SCRAP CHINA DEALS

The prime minister told the AP he will seek to cancel multibillion-dollar Chinese-backed infrastructure projects as his government works to dig itself out of debt, and he blasted Myanmar's treatment of Rohingya Muslims as "grossly unjust."

5. WHO IS KEEPING TRACK OF YOUR MOVEMENTS

Google records your movements even when you explicitly tell it not to, an exclusive AP investigation finds.

6. RESCUE PLAN FOR TURKISH CURRENCY

Ankara has readied an "action plan" to ease market concerns that led to a slump in the value of the Turkish lira.

7. PROGRESS AGAINST CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Thanks to cooler temperatures, firefighters have the Holy Fire 41 percent contained. Some evacuation orders have been lifted.

8. CONGRESSMAN DENIES ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

An ex-girlfriend claims that Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison once dragged her off a bed while screaming obscenities at her.

9. WHO IS MAKING HIS MARK ON THE WEST WING

Ex-Fox News executive Bill Shine is new to his White House job, but he's already shaping the Trump administration's message.

10. BROOKS KOEPKA WINS PGA CHAMPIONSHIP BY 2 SHOTS

Koepka shoots a 4-under 66 for to hold off a late surge by Tiger Woods at Bellerive.