In this Tuesday, July 3, 2018, photo, a used syringe removed from the bed of a sidewalk tree near VOCAL-NY headquarters in the Brooklyn borough of New York is seen in a disposal container. VOCAL-NY runs a needle exchange and harm reduction services, as well as overdose prevention and other services for people who use drugs.

A keeper wearing a "crane suit," to resemble a parent whooping crane, feeds a recently born chick, a critically endangered species, with her hand in a puppet, at the Audubon Nature Institute's Species Survival Center in New Orleans, Thursday, June 21, 2018. To ensure the chicks don't take to people, keepers wear the disguises to hide the human shape and obscure the face. The crane-head puppet with a moveable beak is carved and painted by a Japanese artist.

Serena Williams of the US returns a ball to Julia Goerges of Germany during their women's semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 12, 2018.

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP BRINGS HIS CHAOTIC ROAD SHOW TO BRITAIN

President Donald Trump is dishing up a fresh dose of chaos in England, blasting his hosts over Brexit strategy, immigration and terror attacks, after he left behind a contentious NATO gathering in Brussels.

2. HEARING ON RUSSIA PROBE DEVOLVES INTO SHOUTING MATCH

An embattled FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages exposed the Justice Department to claims of institutional bias vigorously defended himself at an extraordinary congressional hearing that devolved into shouting matches.

3. MOVE BY LIBERAL DEMOCRATS' TO ABOLISH ICE DELIGHTS GOP

Liberal Democrats unveiled doomed legislation aimed at abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, their eyes focused on galvanizing voters for the midterm elections.

4. NYC BATHROOM SET UP TO STEM OVERDOSES

Monitored bathrooms are quietly providing something of an example as U.S. communities debate allowing fuller-fledged facilities for people to take drugs with safeguards.

5. ANALYSIS: IRAN ROLE IN SYRIA KEY ITEM AT TRUMP-PUTIN SUMMIT

When President Donald Trump meets Russia's Vladimir Putin, the Syrian conflict will be among the most immediately pressing issues on a wide-ranging agenda.

6. AUTHOR OF EMMETT TILL BOOK GAVE FBI INTERVIEW RECORDINGS

Timothy Tyson, who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.

7. KIDS FLEEING VENEZUELA LEFT HUNGRY, SICK AND EVEN ABANDONED

As Venezuelans flee into Colombia to escape their country's collapsing economy, a grim toll is becoming evident among the youngest arrivals: Children are sleeping on streets, suffering malnutrition and, in a few cases, abandoned.

8. RADICALS, EXTREMISTS CAMPAIGN AHEAD OF PAKISTAN ELECTIONS

Pakistan is seeing an unprecedented number of extremists and militant sectarian groups on the campaign trail ahead of parliamentary elections.

9. WHICH ENDANGERED CRANE IS MAKING A COMEBACK

Endangered whooping cranes released into Louisiana's wilds have had their best hatching season so far, with five chicks foraging in crawfish ponds.

10. WHO IS ONE WIN AWAY FROM 8TH WIMBLEDON TITLE

Serena Williams reached her 10th Wimbledon final after a 6-2, 6-4 victory over 13th-seeded Julia Goerges of Germany in the semifinals